Soccer

Energetic Orlando Pirates school disjointed Stellenbosch

22 January 2023 - 17:50 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' players celebrate a goal during their DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on January 22 2023.
Orlando Pirates' players celebrate a goal during their DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on January 22 2023.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

 

Orlando Pirates took advantage of a low-on-confidence Stellenbosch FC to sweep to a second DStv Premiership win in succession, running out 4-1 winners in a one-sided clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Bucs had a 2-0 lead soon after the start from Thabang Monare’s strike in the seventh minute and captain Innocent Maela’s second in the 22nd. After the break goals from Kermit Erasmus (59th) and irrepressible midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (62nd) made it 4-0 to Jose Riveiro’s energetic Soweto giants.

Mervin Boji pulled one back for Stellies in the 75th.

Bucs moved up to fourth place. On the evidence of the display, and overall quality of the players they had out, 15th-placed Stellenbosch have a fight on their hands avoiding relegation or the playoffs.

Stellies coach Steve Barker has had much rebuilding to do having lost a number of experienced campaigners from his line-up that had a best finish of fourth place last season.

From his defence Robyn Johannes retired, Alan Robertson has moved to Malaysia and Sibusiso Mthethwa to Richards Bay FC. Zitha Kwinika and key attacker Ashley Du Preez have gone to Kaizer Chiefs.

Zambian midfielder Nathan Sinkala was another wise head lost from last campaign. With Argentine Junior Mendieta suspended, Stellies always seemed likely to be back-pedalling against Bucs on the highveld.

Pirates could have gone to the break four or five goals up. They swept though the brittle Stellenbosch defence and had the Cape team’s midfield chasing shadows, where Bucs’ dynamic Ndlondlo called the shots as their box-to-box player.

From the little midfielder’s  delivery from a free-kick from left midfield Monare got in ahead of the Stellies defence to nod the opener in at the left upright past Sage Stephens in goal.

Bucs’ second originated from left-wing Deon Hotto taking the ball off defender Athenkosi Mcaba in the box and forcing a stop from Stephens. The resultant corner was cleared to right-wing Monnapule Saleng who floated a cross back in to the left corner of the box.

Stephens came a long way and missed, allowing Maela to direct a finish into an open goal.

Saleng blasted over the bar, Ndlondlo’s defence-splitting pass fed Shandu on the right to roll a shot onto the left upright and Hotto fed Maela in to force a stop from Stephens as Bucs owned the opening 45 minutes.

If the first half could have been an avalanche, Stellies’ slide was completed early enough into the second 45 minutes.

Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine’s distribution was accurate to pick out Saleng on the right. The winger cut in past left-back Solomon Letoenyo and crossed low to find Erasmus pulling back from his marker and with space to turn and bury past Stephens.

Three minutes later a Bucs throw from the right was worked via Kabelo Dlamini to Ndlondlo who smashed in a low strike from 30 metres.

To their credit Stellenbosch stemmed the tide to some extent as, from their first corner with 15 minutes remaining, substitute Qobolwakhe Sibande’s delivery from the left was headed in at the near post by fellow replacement Boji rising above Bucs’ defence.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Chiefs could easily have won 4-1, says Zwane after Sundowns loss

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says it's not a matter of whether he's the right man for the job, but rather about a process Amakhosi have embarked ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Chiefs and Pirates new strikers have no time to waste

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates signed 22-year-old strikers, Christian Saile Basomboli from DR Congo and Souaibou Marou from Cameroon, this week as ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup squad striker

Orlando Pirates have signed striker Souaibou Marou, who was a member of Cameroon’s World Cup squad in Qatar late last year, on a three-year deal.
Sport
3 days ago

Not a game I enjoyed: Mokwena after Sundowns' record-breaking double over Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns might have broken their 15-year record of successive wins in the DStv Premiership with their first league double over Kaizer ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates should aim for Caf football as Sundowns run away with league: Timm

Orlando Pirates' midfield enforcer Miguel Timm says returning to continental football is a priority for the Sea Robbers as Mamelodi Sundowns continue ...
Sport
5 days ago

Sundowns set new PSL winning record as they complete league double over Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns continued to toy with Kaizer Chiefs, completing a first double over Amakhosi in league encounters in a 2022-2023 campaign that is ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  2. PSL match official Moeketsi Molelekoa dies in car accident Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs need to relook at their recruitment policy, says Shane McGregor Soccer
  4. Cricket South Africa pays tribute to legend Hashim Amla as he bows out of the ... Cricket
  5. SA20 final tickets sold out Cricket

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials