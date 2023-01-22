Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

It was a jolt for Arsenal who had not conceded so early all season but they responded impressively.

United needlessly conceded a corner after trying to play out from the back and Arsenal worked the ball to Granit Xhaka who delivered an appetising cross for Nketiah to time his leap perfectly and thump a header into the back of the net.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale was forced to make a save from Scott McTominay as the frantic pace continued until halftime.

The hosts moved up a gear in the second half and Saka gave them the lead in the 53rd minute with a goal to rival Rashford's. Cutting in from the right he fired a stunning left-foot shot that gave De Gea no chance.

Back came United though and six minutes later they were level when Ramsdale could not deal properly with a high ball and the ball bounced out to Martinez who improvised a lobbed header that nestled in the back of the net.

Arsenal began to turn the screws and with 20 minutes remaining Saka almost restored Arsenal's lead with a carbon copy of his goal but this time the ball clipped the outside of the post and when De Gea saved from Nketiah it looked as though the hosts would have to settle for a point.

But Nketiah, who has established himself as a fan favourite, was on hand to flick home from in front of goal in the 90th minute after a low cross was deflected into his path.

