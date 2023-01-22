Soccer

Phenomenon Haaland fires fourth hat-trick to earn Man City win over Wolves

22 January 2023 - 18:09 By Reuters
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal in their Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on January 22 2023.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Norwegian scoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute.

It was a matter of time until City got that crucial second goal, with Haaland converting from the spot after a foul on Ilkay Gundogan five minutes after the break. The Norwegian then quickly completed his treble to put the game to bed.

City cruised to victory from there on in as they closed the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points, but the Gunners have two games in hand, the first of which is against Manchester United later on Sunday. Wolves stayed 17th on 17 points. 

