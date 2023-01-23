It doesn't get much better, says Arteta as Arsenal now bookmakers' favourites

Arteta's side showed great maturity in the closing stages, pinning United back with their intensity.

“We were composed and determined at the same time. We managed the moments in the game. We never panicked. We always believed that we could win it,” he said.

“We showed the right composure in the box a lot of times but the ball didn't go in. Thankfully at the end it did.”

The way Arsenal won the game made it even more special with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville saying the display was reminiscent of some of the great teams under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has experienced title-winning seasons with Manchester City, said the victory so late was extra sweet.

“I love this winning, you know? The winning feeling in the last minute, the last second. It's something you cannot describe,” he said. “Today was unbelievable.”

I need to watch it again before I go to bed because these are the magic moments.”

While Arsenal are now the bookmakers' favourites to win the title for the first time since 2004, Arteta was quick to offer some words of caution.

“I have no clue [if we are favourites],” the former Arsenal midfielder said. “The margins are very small in this league. We deserve to be where we are because of how we're playing. But there are a lot of things that we can do much better.”

Reuters