Soccer

It doesn't get much better, says Arteta as Arsenal now bookmakers' favourites

23 January 2023 - 08:00 By Martyn Herman
Bukayo Saka celebrates with Gabriel after scoring Arsenal's second goal in the Premier League match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London on January 22 2023.
Bukayo Saka celebrates with Gabriel after scoring Arsenal's second goal in the Premier League match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London on January 22 2023.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Apart from picking up a yellow card Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta enjoyed the perfect Sunday afternoon as his side completed the first half of their Premier League campaign by reaching 50 points with a 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Two goals by Eddie Nketiah and one from Bukayo Saka — both products of Arsenal's academy — sealed the win that lifted Arsenal five points clear of champions Manchester City.

It is their best start to a Premier League campaign and while there is a long way to go, Arteta's young side are growing in belief  they can stay the course.

No wonder the Spaniard said “it doesn't get much better than this” as he evaluated a deserved victory over a United who now find themselves 11 points in arrears.

“Emotional, a lot of passion, a lot of quality. It doesn't get much better than that. After the derby [against Tottenham], to come against this team and play the way we played. The second half especially, the performance was incredible,” he said.

Arsenal had to shake off the blow of going behind to a Marcus Rashford goal and then were pegged back to 2-2 when Lisandro Martinez punished a mistake by home keeper Aaron Ramsdale. But they ended the game in dominant fashion.

Arteta's side showed great maturity in the closing stages, pinning United back with their intensity.

“We were composed and determined at the same time. We managed the moments in the game. We never panicked. We always believed that we could win it,” he said.

“We showed the right composure in the box a lot of times but the ball didn't go in. Thankfully at the end it did.”

The way Arsenal won the game made it even more special with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville saying the display was reminiscent of some of the great teams under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has experienced title-winning seasons with Manchester City, said the victory so late was extra sweet.

“I love this winning, you know? The winning feeling in the last minute, the last second. It's something you cannot describe,” he said. “Today was unbelievable.”

I need to watch it again before I go to bed because these are the magic moments.”

While Arsenal are now the bookmakers' favourites to win the title for the first time since 2004, Arteta was quick to offer some words of caution.

“I have no clue [if we are favourites],” the former Arsenal midfielder said. “The margins are very small in this league. We deserve to be where we are because of how we're playing. But there are a lot of things that we can do much better.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Arteta confident Trossard will hit the ground running at Arsenal

Arsenal's new signing Leandro Trossard is likely to be ready for selection against Manchester United on Sunday, coach Mikel Arteta said on Friday, ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Phenomenon Haaland fires fourth hat-trick to earn Man City win over Wolves

Norwegian scoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Liverpool and Chelsea cancel each other out in Anfield stalemate

Liverpool and Chelsea continued their disappointing seasons as the injury-hit mid-table teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Anfield in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

'I don't want to be a happy flowers team,' says frustrated Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola turned on his players for lacking passion and said the club's supporters were "silent" in an extraordinary rant ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PSL match official Moeketsi Molelekoa dies in car accident Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  3. SA20 final tickets sold out Cricket
  4. Sundowns set new PSL winning record as they complete league double over Chiefs Soccer
  5. Cricket South Africa pays tribute to legend Hashim Amla as he bows out of the ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials