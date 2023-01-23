Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs deny wrongdoing in Hadebe transfer after report of Fifa ruling

23 January 2023 - 21:01 By Marc Strydom
Teenage Hadebe turning out for Kaizer Chiefs in 2019.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

A report in the Zimbabwean press says a Fifa tribunal has ordered Kaizer Chiefs to pay Zimbabwean team Chicken Inn R370,000 plus interest over a dispute regarding the club’s former player, defender Teenage Hadebe.

Chiefs dismissed the report, saying it had “fulfilled all the obligations in the transfer of Hadebe”.

The report originated in the Bulawayo-based Sunday News and said the dispute was over a sell-on fee in Hadebe’s contract.

Hadebe, now 27 and on the books of Houston Dynamo in US Major League Soccer, joined Chiefs in July 2017 before moving to Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey in July 2019.

The Sunday News report alleges Chiefs said at the time Hadebe moved on a free transfer, which was disputed by Chicken Inn in a submission at Fifa’s Players’ Status Chamber.

The chamber has allegedly instructed Chiefs to pay $21,378.75, plus interest, to the Zimbabwean team.

A ruling quoted in the newspaper reads: “The claim of the claimant, Chicken Inn FC, is partially accepted.

“The respondent, Kaizer Chiefs FC, has to pay to the claimant the following amount(s): $13,654.11 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from July 7 2021 until the date of effective payment; $7,724.64 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from January 16 2022 until the date of effective payment.”

Chiefs denied wrongdoing in the Hadebe transfer.

“Kaizer Chiefs note the reports making the rounds relating to the transfer of Teenage Hadebe,” the Naturena-based club said.

“Some news reports say: ‘Initially, indications are that Hadebe joined the Turkey club as a free agent. However, it was unearthed that the Arthur Zwane-coached side indeed sold him, albeit for an undisclosed fee.’

“The club would like to categorically dismiss the reports as flawed and misleading. Kaizer Chiefs have fulfilled all the obligations in the transfer of Hadebe.”

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa could not be reached for further clarification.

