Soccer

Kane equals Greaves record to seal Tottenham win

24 January 2023 - 07:52 By Martyn Herman
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal in the Premier League game aganist at Craven Cottage in London on January 23 2023.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal in the Premier League game aganist at Craven Cottage in London on January 23 2023.
Image: Reuters/Tony Obrien

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's joint record goalscorer with the winner in his side's 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.

Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.

Kane's effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.

Fulham were the better side until Kane's right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.

Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Victory revived Tottenham's top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Fulham remain in seventh place with 31 points.

While Tottenham have been wildly inconsistent, Kane remains the most reliable of scorers with Monday's effort taking him to 16 league goals this season.

As well as being one goal away from surpassing Greaves, he needs just one more in the league to become only the third player to register 200 goals in the Premier League — joining Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

“It was a tough game, a really important three points for us today after the last two results,” Kane told Sky Sports, referring to Tottenham's defeats by Arsenal and Manchester City. “A tough week but a clean sheet and good 1-0 win.

“We wanted to get back to basics and clean sheet will be important if we want to stay by the Champions League spots.

“We wanted to be compact and suffer a bit in stages. Tonight was a good sign.”

It did not look promising for Tottenham in the early stages with Fulham, who could have gone fifth, in control.

Reed's volley from close range forced a reaction save from Hugo Lloris who also blocked a free kick from Andreas Pereira.

Aleksandar Mitrovic headed an effort wide when well placed and Tottenham were guilty of continually giving the ball away as their lack of confidence was there for all to see.

But when Son Heung-min found Kane on the edge of the area in first-half stoppage time the striker only had one thing on his mind. A couple of touches earned him some space and he dispatched a right-foot shot inside the post.

Tottenham were far better in the second half though Fulham will wonder how they ended empty-handed. 

Reuters

READ MORE

It doesn't get much better, says Arteta as Arsenal now bookmakers' favourites

Apart from picking up a yellow card Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta enjoyed the perfect Sunday afternoon as his side completed the first half of their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arteta confident Trossard will hit the ground running at Arsenal

Arsenal's new signing Leandro Trossard is likely to be ready for selection against Manchester United on Sunday, coach Mikel Arteta said on Friday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Phenomenon Haaland fires fourth hat-trick to earn Man City win over Wolves

Norwegian scoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool and Chelsea cancel each other out in Anfield stalemate

Liverpool and Chelsea continued their disappointing seasons as the injury-hit mid-table teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Anfield in the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane reveals expectations for new striker Soccer
  2. Sundowns set new PSL winning record as they complete league double over Chiefs Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs deny wrongdoing in Hadebe transfer after report of Fifa ruling Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  5. SA20 final tickets sold out Cricket

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials