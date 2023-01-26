“We thought he would be fully recovered last week and again he started jogging and we thought he was ready, but it troubled him. We had to rest him and until now he hasn’t recovered fully.
“As I said, it’s not only him. Cole [Alexander], Khama, [Phathutshedzo] Nange have all been in that situation.
“There are about five or six senior players who have, which is worrying but we can’t force matters. We have to wait for them to be ready and then throw them in.
“We know they can add value, but it’s unfortunate they are not available because of injuries.”
Chiefs will have to do without those players when they host their hoodoo team, Royal AM, in a premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday (5.30pm).
Amakhosi haven't beaten the Durban team since they bought their way into the top tier, acquiring the status of Bloemfontein Celtic ahead of last season.
Zwane’s men will hope to arrest their three defeats in a row on Sunday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane explains Eric Mathoho's absence
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Eric “Tower” Mathoho's absence is due to injury.
The veteran defender has played just one minute this season, in Chiefs' 2-1 DStv Premiership win against SuperSport United at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium in September, raising questions about his future at the club.
The only start the 32-year-old has had was in Amakhosi's penalties defeat against Orlando Pirates in the friendly Carling Black Label Cup, where he was voted into the line-up by supporters. Former Bafana Bafana centreback Mathoho is one of the few players left in Chiefs' squad who won trophies before their barren spell of the past seven seasons,
Mathoho looked solid in their goalless draw in normal time of that match in November, but surprisingly, given Chiefs' defensive frailties this campaign, has not been seen since.
During Chiefs' press conference at their Naturena headquarters on Thursday, Zwane said the reason for his absence was injuries.
“Eric is definitely still part and parcel [of the team],” the coach said. “He played a huge role in the past and even now.
“He is just unfortunate, and not only him. He is one of the players who have been injury-prone this season. It’s him and players such as Khama [Billiat] as well.”
The coach revealed he was planning to call on Mathoho's experience in their bid to halt runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in Chiefs' last league game — a 1-0 defeat at FNB Stadium on Friday — but that plan was derailed by another injury.
“Even last week we were preparing him for the game, or two weeks back if I’m not mistaken, and he couldn’t make it because of a toe injury,” Zwane said.
Clubless ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama's career hangs in the balance
“We thought he would be fully recovered last week and again he started jogging and we thought he was ready, but it troubled him. We had to rest him and until now he hasn’t recovered fully.
“As I said, it’s not only him. Cole [Alexander], Khama, [Phathutshedzo] Nange have all been in that situation.
“There are about five or six senior players who have, which is worrying but we can’t force matters. We have to wait for them to be ready and then throw them in.
“We know they can add value, but it’s unfortunate they are not available because of injuries.”
Chiefs will have to do without those players when they host their hoodoo team, Royal AM, in a premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday (5.30pm).
Amakhosi haven't beaten the Durban team since they bought their way into the top tier, acquiring the status of Bloemfontein Celtic ahead of last season.
Zwane’s men will hope to arrest their three defeats in a row on Sunday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
PODCAST | 'In SA, I struggle to find a team I can call a football club': Brian Baloyi
What Jabu Mahlangu got right, and wrong, about Sundowns and SA soccer
‘I’m not in a panic’: Chippa Mpengesi promises not to bomb Morgan Mammila
It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as Mpontshane becomes ‘boo boys’ target
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos