Since moving from Pirates to French top tier club AS Monaco in 2019, Foster has not had it easy as things didn’t go according to plan in France and he had to move between clubs in Portugal and Belgium.
“I see him succeeding there. He needs to keep working hard and stay the same person that he is and just scoring more goals where he can,” Maart said.
The player’s move has also excited his national teammates Kgaogelo Sekgota, who is also with Chiefs and also had a stint in Portugal.
“I’m very proud and happy for him. His move says a lot about our country. I wish him good luck,” Sekgota said.
Yusuf Maart backs former teammate Lyle Foster to shine at Burnley
Image: BURNLEY FC
Lyle Foster’s former teammate Yusuf Maart has backed the new Burnley FC signing to succeed in England.
Bafana Bafana forward Foster completed a big move to English Championship log leaders Burnley from Belgian side Westerlo this week and sent the South African football community into a frenzy.
Maart, who is on the books of Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs, played with Foster during their days at Orlando Pirates' development side.
Maart believes Foster’s great attitude and strong mentality will help him achieve all his dreams in the Vincent Kompany-coached outfit.
EDITORIAL | SA football is not dead. Just ask Benni, Pitso and Lyle
“I’m happy for him and he is a really good player, a very humble person and he likes to work hard,” Maart said.
“From my point of view, it’s something good for him and he must just go out there and enjoy it.
“It encourages me to work harder because he did the same thing and he is now where he wanted to be. He has been working hard.
“It shows anything is possible for any person as a footballer,” the Chiefs star said.
“His plan was always to go overseas and he was talking about it during our time at Pirates. It came through for him.”
Lyle Foster scores big move to Burnley for reported SA transfer record
