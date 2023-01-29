Soccer

Chippa get first win in 2023 and end Maritzburg’s mini-streak

29 January 2023 - 18:26 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Etiosa Ighodaro of Chippa United celebrates his goal in the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on January 29 2023.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Chippa United finally broke their winless run in the DStv Premiership when they beat Maritzburg United 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Etiosa Ighodaro was the Chippa hero on the day with the decisive strike in the 58th minute after the Gqeberha side had not registered a win in the league since after the World Cup break. Chippa had gone on a seven-match run without a victory.

They might have succeeded in their plan on Sunday, but the Chilli Boys need some serious work on their finishing as they were wasteful throughout the game.

The win took Chippa to sixth position on the log. The result saw Maritzburg’s three-match winning run in the PSL halted.

The Chilli Boys started like a house on fire giving the visitors little space to play in the first half.

Chippa started launching attacks in the 15th minute, forcing Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner to pull off a double save to deny Ighodaro and a follow-up header from Siphelele Luthuli.

Morgan Mammila’s troops continued to apply pressure but his players spurned chances in the first half as Gelvandale-born Ronaldo Maarman also tried his luck at goal but his attempt hit the upright.

Maritzburg answered with a counter, with Karim Kimvudi hitting wide.

Chippa came back even more keyed up in the second half displaying an urgency to score.

The Maritzburg defence was finally cracked when Ighodaro scored the winner.

