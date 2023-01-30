Kerr appointed Marumo ‘consultant’ as coach Malesela given ‘special leave’
Marumo Gallants have appointed former Swallows FC boss Dylan Kerr as a consultant to an “interim technical team”, with Raymond Mdaka as interim head coach and head coach Dan Malesela given special leave.
In a bizarre coaching reshuffle, the last-placed DStv Premiership team insisted Malesela remains head coach but has been given time to “recoup energies and develop new strategies”.
“Marumo Gallants have appointed an interim technical. Seasoned football coach Dylan Kerr will fill an advisory position as a consultant with assistant coach Raymond Mdaka filling in as interim head coach,” the club said on Monday.
“Kerr, Mdaka and Sly Mosala, co-coach of the club’s DDC [reserve] team, will form Gallants’ interim technical team, with immediate effect.
For immediate release 🚨— MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) January 30, 2023
Marumo Gallants F.C. Appoints Interim Technical Team…#Marumogallants pic.twitter.com/mZVmp1SHDo
“The above changes come as current head coach Dan Malesela and technical director Harris Choeu embark on a period of special leave.
“This break will give Malesela and Choeu the opportunity to recoup energies and observe the team from a distance to objectively assess the causes of recent results and develop strategies to improve team performance.
“Malesela remains head coach of Gallants.”
Marumo have not won in eight league games, losing six of those. They have won twice in 20 games this campaign, losing nine and drawing nine.
Club chair Abram Sello said the club had to come up with a new strategy.
“I believe Malesela and his team gave done their best, however the results show it’s time to reflect and come up with different tactics.
“Losing games takes its toll mentally, physically and emotionally. This opportunity will allow the technical team to re-energise and come back with improved technical strategies.”
The reshuffle points to a muddled coach appointment strategy form the Limpopo team that would seem to go a long way explaining their poor league position.
Kerr previously worked in strange circumstances at Marumo when they were called Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), operating for an extended period from the stands without a work permit before finally finding his way to the bench just ahead the 2021 Nedbank final.
TTM, who had bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits under owner Lawrence Mulaudzi, who resold six months later to Sello, ahead of the 2020-21 season, beat Chippa in the Nedbank final and survived relegation in 12th place.
Kerr and Gallants then could not agree a contract renewal in the next off-season.
Malesela replaced Kerr, left the club to join Royal AM, then returned to the Limpopo team in September.