Kerr appointed Marumo ‘consultant’ as coach Malesela given ‘special leave’

Marumo Gallants have appointed former Swallows FC boss Dylan Kerr as a consultant to an “interim technical team”, with Raymond Mdaka as interim head coach and head coach Dan Malesela given special leave.

In a bizarre coaching reshuffle, the last-placed DStv Premiership team insisted Malesela remains head coach but has been given time to “recoup energies and develop new strategies”.

“Marumo Gallants have appointed an interim technical. Seasoned football coach Dylan Kerr will fill an advisory position as a consultant with assistant coach Raymond Mdaka filling in as interim head coach,” the club said on Monday.

“Kerr, Mdaka and Sly Mosala, co-coach of the club’s DDC [reserve] team, will form Gallants’ interim technical team, with immediate effect.