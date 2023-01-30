Liverpool need more improvement: Klopp after FA Cup exit to Brighton

Liverpool have improved in the last two weeks but still need to get better, manager Juergen Klopp said after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Liverpool went out of the cup after a 2-1 loss at Brighton in the fourth round, having lost 3-0 at the same venue in the Premier League on January 14.

The defeat followed Liverpool's exit from the League Cup in the last 16 and underlined their poor form this season, with Klopp's team now ninth in the Premier League at the halfway stage.