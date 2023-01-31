Soccer

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa goes for goal at SuperSport United

31 January 2023
Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa during a DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana forward Zakhele Lepasa has been loaned to DStv Premiership rivals SuperSport United.

Pirates said Lepasa will spend the rest of the season with the Gavin Hunt-coached Pretoria side.

Lepasa will be aiming for more game time and to impress at SuperSport to ensure he still has a future with the Sea Robbers.

The 25-year-old former South Africa under-23 international has struggled to make an impact at Pirates, which sees him going out on loan for the third time.

His first such deal saw him move from Pirates’ reserve team in August 2018 to Stellenbosch FC, when they were campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

After six months, Lepasa was again shipped out to a second-tier side, TS Galaxy, where he was a hero of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final, scoring the winning penalty that shocked Kaizer Chiefs.

This season at Pirates he has made 13 appearances in all competitions, six as a substitute, playing 634 minutes. He has scored one goal and provided one assist. 

Lepasa is the second striker to be loaned out by Pirates during the January transfer window period after Kwame Peprah was sent to Maritzburg United until the end of the campaign.

Attacking midfielder Ntsako Makhubela secured a loan deal with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

