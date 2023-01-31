“But we can only push this as quickly as we can without it being pushed to a point where it’s not natural.
“I’ve said before that the best deals are those that unfold naturally and I think this one will unfold naturally, whichever way it goes.”
Media reports have suggested the player has not signed an extension because the two parties can’t agree on the remuneration.
Two weeks ago, Makaab told Gagasi that Sundowns need to make a decision on Jali.
“If they don’t want Andile they must let us know,” he said then. “And we have to respect that and move on.
“There are a number of teams who have inquired about him, not only locally but outside our borders.
“But our first choice would be for him to stay local because he’s happy here and building a life for himself after football here. So there’s all those things to take into consideration.”
Jali won the Premier Soccer League’s Midfielder of the Season award last season and was a contender for Footballer of the Season. This campaign, the arrival of Bongani Zungu and especially Teboho Mokoena, has seen Jali battle for game time, playing 12 league games, eight as a substitute.
‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali’s agent, Mike Makaab, has provided an update on the contract negotiations between the player and the club.
Jali’s future has been a big topic of discussion as the former Bafana Bafana strong man’s deal with Sundowns ends in June. Players in the final six months of their contracts are allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Makaab has said Downs need to give a clearer indication on whether Jali fits into their plans.
Major rivals Kaizer Chiefs have been mentioned as a possible destination for Jali.
Speaking on KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station Gagasi FM, where he is a regular contributor, Makaab said they are hoping to reach a decision soon.
“At the moment we are involved in negotiations with Sundowns and again I’m going to say this, we hope we can conclude these negotiations sooner than later,” Makaab said on Monday.
“But we can only push this as quickly as we can without it being pushed to a point where it’s not natural.
“I’ve said before that the best deals are those that unfold naturally and I think this one will unfold naturally, whichever way it goes.”
Media reports have suggested the player has not signed an extension because the two parties can’t agree on the remuneration.
Two weeks ago, Makaab told Gagasi that Sundowns need to make a decision on Jali.
“If they don’t want Andile they must let us know,” he said then. “And we have to respect that and move on.
“There are a number of teams who have inquired about him, not only locally but outside our borders.
“But our first choice would be for him to stay local because he’s happy here and building a life for himself after football here. So there’s all those things to take into consideration.”
Jali won the Premier Soccer League’s Midfielder of the Season award last season and was a contender for Footballer of the Season. This campaign, the arrival of Bongani Zungu and especially Teboho Mokoena, has seen Jali battle for game time, playing 12 league games, eight as a substitute.
MORE:
Impressive debut for Christian Saile revs up Chiefs for second half of season
'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena
Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal
‘The PSL is extremely competitive’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos