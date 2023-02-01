Chippa coach Mammila says he will get best out of dribbling wizard 'Skhwama'

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes he will get the best out of dribbling wizard Tshepo “Skhwama” Matete who has joined the club in a one-and-a-half-year deal.
The news of Chippa signing Matete, 31, who is known for his outrageous skills in off-season tournaments, has drawn much ridicule from football fans.
But the outspoken Mammila is adamant he has recruited a player who will add value to the Chilli Boys as they look to solidify their place in the top half of the DStv Premiership table.
Matete was signed from First Division Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on the last day of the January transfer window on Tuesday. Seventh-placed Chippa say the left-footed winger will be available for their league match against 13th-placed Stellenbosch FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
“I worked with this boy at Baroka and I know him very well. I am the one who signed him at Baroka and his first match was against AmaZulu where he came on as a substitute and scored,” said Mammila, adding there is more to Matete’s game than showboating.
“People think he is only about the dribbling and skills, they don't know that this boy can also score goals. Those who saw him during the Nedbank Cup last season while playing for TTM [will remember] he is the one who eliminated Golden Arrows from the tournament.
“He is underrated because people don't know him well and they don't know how to use him. This is a famous move in the country and if he is given the opportunity to do what he loves you are guaranteed to have supporters in the stadium.
“Football is about fun, enjoyment and entertainment and he is going to help us with that. He is a natural winger but the other thing about him is he can also defend.
“One thing for sure is once he has the ball nobody can go with him and that is minus one problem. He has been working hard behind the scenes, he is in good condition and he is available for our next game.”
