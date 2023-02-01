Soccer

Chippa coach Mammila says he will get best out of dribbling wizard 'Skhwama'

01 February 2023 - 14:58
Tshepo Matete has joined Chippa United.
Tshepo Matete has joined Chippa United.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes he will get the best out of dribbling wizard Tshepo “Skhwama” Matete who has joined the club in a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The news of Chippa signing Matete, 31, who is known for his outrageous skills in off-season tournaments, has drawn much ridicule from football fans.

But the outspoken Mammila is adamant he has recruited a player who will add value to the Chilli Boys as they look to solidify their place in the top half of the DStv Premiership table.

Matete was signed from First Division Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on the last day of the January transfer window on Tuesday. Seventh-placed Chippa say the left-footed winger will be available for their league match against 13th-placed Stellenbosch FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. 

“I worked with this boy at Baroka and I know him very well. I am the one who signed him at Baroka and his first match was against AmaZulu where he came on as a substitute and scored,” said Mammila, adding there is more to Matete’s game than showboating.

“People think he is only about the dribbling and skills, they don't know that this boy can also score goals. Those who saw him during the Nedbank Cup last season while playing for TTM [will remember] he is the one who eliminated Golden Arrows from the tournament.

“He is underrated because people don't know him well and they don't know how to use him. This is a famous move in the country and if he is given the opportunity to do what he loves you are guaranteed to have supporters in the stadium.

“Football is about fun, enjoyment and entertainment and he is going to help us with that. He is a natural winger but the other thing about him is he can also defend. 

“One thing for sure is once he has the ball nobody can go with him and that is minus one problem. He has been working hard behind the scenes, he is in good condition and he is available for our next game.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I’m not in a panic’: Chippa Mpengesi promises not to bomb Morgan Mammila

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says he is happy with head coach Morgan Mammila and has no intention of bombing him.
Sport
1 week ago

Numbers game: The astonishing stats behind Sundowns’ success this season

Mamelodi Sundowns are playing breathtaking attacking football this season as they swagger their way to to an almost certain record-extending sixth ...
Sport
8 hours ago

‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali’s agent, Mike Makaab, has provided an update on the contract negotiations between the player and the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United

Confirming speculation in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates have signed tough midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula from AmaZulu.
Sport
1 day ago

Chippa coach Mammila dismisses suggestions that Sundowns dominate because of financial muscle

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has rubbished widely held suggestions that Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the Premier Soccer League because of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana Bafana must copy the Sundowns model — Chippa coach Mammila

Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has suggested Bafana Bafana adopt the Mamelodi Sundowns model if the bungling national team is to be ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal Soccer
  2. 'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  4. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer
  5. 'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is ... Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!