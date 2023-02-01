Soccer

Forgotten Bafana striker Luther Singh finding form in Portugal

01 February 2023 - 16:37
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Luther Singh of SA during the international friendly match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 8 2020 in Rustenburg. Bafana return to the field for the first time this year to host Namibia.
Luther Singh of SA during the international friendly match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 8 2020 in Rustenburg. Bafana return to the field for the first time this year to host Namibia.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Forgotten Bafana Bafana striker Luther Singh is showing glimpses of form that could see him recalled if they are noticed by national team coach Hugo Broos.

Lorenz Sleeuwaert, the agent who facilitated the R205m move of his other client, Lyle Foster (Singh's cousin), from Belgian club KVC Westerlo to English Championship pacesetters Burnley last week, told TimesLIVE Singh, 25, is slowly gaining form that could earn a move to bigger clubs in Europe.

“He's at Chavez in the Portugal first-tier league now on loan [until the end of the season] from FC Copenhagen [in Denmark] after being injured for a while. But now he's back,” Sleeuwaert said from Belgium. 

Statistics show Singh, who mainly plays as a left-winger for his Primeira Liga outfit, has featured in 13 of tenth-placed Chaves' 18 league matches in 2022-23. Singh had a 36-minute run on Monday when Chavez lost 2-1 away to Vitoria de Guimaraes. 

“He's featuring in most of the games, getting valuable minutes,” said Sleeuwaert, who will soon move to Manchester, 35km from Burnley, to be closer to Foster as the striker acclimatises to his new environment.

The news of Singh earning game time should please Broos, who will need SA's forwards available when Bafana play crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.

Four points should be enough for SA to qualify for the Nations Cup finals in Ivory Coast, which have been shifted to January and February 2024.

Singh last played for Bafana in a 0-0 2022 Fifa World Cup-qualifying draw with Zimbabwe in March 2021, Broos's first official match as SA coach.

The striker fell out of favour with Broos when he could not honour a further call-up to the national team in 2021 because he had not renewed his travel documents.

French-based striker Lebo Mothiba, who has played 10 matches and scored two goals for Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1, is another player Broos could bring into his squad for the Liberia games. 

READ MORE

SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal

The cost of a reported plan by South African Tourism to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur could work out at more than Rwanda's similar deal with Arsenal.
Sport
3 hours ago

Lyle Foster's perseverance scores him a R205m move to Burnley

Lyle Foster's record-breaking move from Belgian club KVC Westerlo to English Championship pacesetters Burnley FC this week came after four years of ...
Sport
3 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | It’s no surprise Mozambique and Zambia produce better players than us

Until Safa takes development seriously, Bafana will not qualify for major tournaments
Sport
3 months ago

How former Bafana star Zuma played a role in Singh joining FC Copenhagen

Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma has spoken about how he played a crucial role in former U23 striker Luther Singh joining Danish giants ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal Soccer
  2. 'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  4. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer
  5. 'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is ... Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!