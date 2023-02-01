Makaab confident Radiopane will return to Pirates next season

Speaking on KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station Gagasi FM, Makaab dismissed speculation Pirates are considering recalling Radiopane early.

“I would like to think there has to be a chance he will [go back to Pirates next season],” the agent said.

“There were talks about the possibility of him going back now - those were all rumours.

“The most important thing is the young man has been given an opportunity to play after an injury layoff.

“He scored again on Monday when Spurs beat All Stars 2-0. Four goals in three games - he is a prolific goal-scorer.

“We saw what he did in the DDC last season, and again he’s a wonderful human being.

“He is a very serious young man, and I think we are going to see big things from him going forward. The most important thing for him is to keep his feet on the ground and remain humble.”