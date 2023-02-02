PODCAST | Blatter doubts there will be another World Cup in Africa in his lifetime

“I am touched by that but unfortunately there will be no World Cup in Africa, at least during the term of my life. There was a good chance with Morocco but now with 48 teams at the World Cup you need more than one country to organise the tournament.

“I don’t believe in the idea of the Fifa president that he thinks towards Africa — the movements taking place in football or club football are towards Asia and the Arab countries.

“They have realised football is a wonderful sport and now Saudi Arabia will be a candidate for 2030. The whole of Europe should never forget what I have done for Africa with the colonies and it is time to give back with the World Cup.”

