PODCAST | Blatter doubts there will be another World Cup in Africa in his lifetime

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has cast doubt over whether the African continent will host another World Cup in his lifetime.
Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Wednesday, Blatter reflected on a variety of issues such as the tenure of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who he has accused of trying to destroy his legacy, and Qatar being controversial hosts of the 2022 World Cup.
Blatter, 86, also blasted the Netflix documentary Fifa Uncovered, which made sensational allegations of corruption against football's governing body at the time he was in charge between 1998 and 2015.
He reiterated that the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was the best-organised tournament to date.
“I have to say it [South Africa 2010] was done with a big heart and everybody was happy. Still when I am travelling somewhere and meeting representatives of Africa, they still thank me for what I have done for Africa,” Blatter told MSW.
“I am touched by that but unfortunately there will be no World Cup in Africa, at least during the term of my life. There was a good chance with Morocco but now with 48 teams at the World Cup you need more than one country to organise the tournament.
“I don’t believe in the idea of the Fifa president that he thinks towards Africa — the movements taking place in football or club football are towards Asia and the Arab countries.
“They have realised football is a wonderful sport and now Saudi Arabia will be a candidate for 2030. The whole of Europe should never forget what I have done for Africa with the colonies and it is time to give back with the World Cup.”
