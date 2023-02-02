Soccer

Sundowns star Maema expects tough contest against resurgent Pirates

02 February 2023 - 15:08
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema expects a tough match when they take on Orlando Pirates.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema expects a tough match when they take on Orlando Pirates.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Neo Maema is expecting a competitive outing against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.

Maema acknowledged Pirates will be on a high after successive wins over Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants.

Even more impressive for Pirates, they have nine goals in those three matches, largely credited to their strikers’ coach Scott Chickelday.

“We are expecting a highly motivated Orlando Pirates because when you play these types of matches no-one needs motivation,” said Maema, one of the standout performers for the Brazilians with five goals and one assist after 17 league matches.

Maema said Sundowns do not expect Pirates to change much from the way they have been playing.

Downs and Bucs have clashed three times this season.

Pirates shocked trophy machines Downs 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October in to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.

The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November, and beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).

“I expect them to come at us because they are in a groove. It is going to be a difficult match against highly motivated team. They will come at us almost same way they did the first fixture that we played against them.

“They are a bit different now because they used to play three at the back but now they play with four. A key thing about them is they are dangerous on the counterattack.

“The other plus for them is their supporters will be behind them because they are at home. But we have our own processes and we know how to guard against such tactics [and situations].

“Preparations for the match are going well, we just came back from some time off and are rejuvenating and working on getting back to our groove.

“We are preparing like any other game. We always focus on our own goals we want to achieve. We just have to make sure we are ready for the game on Saturday.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pirates coach Riveiro explains why Lepasa was loaned to SuperSport

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained why Bafana Bafana international striker Zakhele Lepasa was sent on loan to SuperSport United this ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would not confirm if Thembinkosi Lorch and new signings Makhehlene Makhaula and Souaibou Marou will be available ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Makaab confident Radiopane will return to Pirates next season

Young striker Boitumelo Radiopane’s agent, Mike Makaab, is confident the on-loan player has a future with Orlando Pirates having found recent form in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United

Confirming speculation in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates have signed tough midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula from AmaZulu.
Sport
2 days ago

Numbers game: The astonishing stats behind Sundowns’ success this season

Mamelodi Sundowns are playing breathtaking attacking football this season as they swagger their way to to an almost certain record-extending sixth ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘The PSL is extremely competitive’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena insists the DStv Premiership is “extremely competitive” and says his team's domination is down to the club and ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  3. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Malesela says ‘unfaithful people’ at Marumo plotted against him Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!