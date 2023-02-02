Sundowns star Maema expects tough contest against resurgent Pirates

The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November, and beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Neo Maema is expecting a competitive outing against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Brazilians visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.
Maema acknowledged Pirates will be on a high after successive wins over Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants.
Even more impressive for Pirates, they have nine goals in those three matches, largely credited to their strikers’ coach Scott Chickelday.
“We are expecting a highly motivated Orlando Pirates because when you play these types of matches no-one needs motivation,” said Maema, one of the standout performers for the Brazilians with five goals and one assist after 17 league matches.
Maema said Sundowns do not expect Pirates to change much from the way they have been playing.
Downs and Bucs have clashed three times this season.
Pirates shocked trophy machines Downs 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October in to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.
The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November, and beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
“I expect them to come at us because they are in a groove. It is going to be a difficult match against highly motivated team. They will come at us almost same way they did the first fixture that we played against them.
“They are a bit different now because they used to play three at the back but now they play with four. A key thing about them is they are dangerous on the counterattack.
“The other plus for them is their supporters will be behind them because they are at home. But we have our own processes and we know how to guard against such tactics [and situations].
“Preparations for the match are going well, we just came back from some time off and are rejuvenating and working on getting back to our groove.
“We are preparing like any other game. We always focus on our own goals we want to achieve. We just have to make sure we are ready for the game on Saturday.”
