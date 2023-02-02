WATCH | Percy Tau scores as Al-Ahly start with win at Club World Cup

In the 85th he played a one-two via a skilful touch from Aliou Dieng to burst into the box on the right and finish past goalkeeper Conor Tracey.
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix
Percy Tau’s battle for game time at Al Ahly received a boost as he came off the bench and scored a delightful goal in the Egyptian giants’ 3-0 win against Auckland City in the first game of the Fifa Club World Cup in Morocco on Wednesday night.
Al Ahly’s convincing win against the perennial qualifiers from New Zealand sees them through the first round to meet US combination Seattle Sounders in the second round on Saturday, also in Tangiers.
The Cairo club equalled their best finishes of third place at both the last two Club World Cups under previous coach Pitso Mosimane, who signed his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player Tau to Ahly from English Premier League team Brighton in August 2021.
Tau, 28, who has battled injuries and for game time in Egypt and to win over the confidence of Ahly’s notoriously expectant supporters — was brought on in the 75th minute for Ahmed Radwan by Swiss coach Marcel Koller with the score at 2-0.
In the 85th he played a one-two via a skilful touch from Aliou Dieng to burst into the box on the right and finish past goalkeeper Conor Tracey.
Bafana Bafana’s star attacker has slowly been earning more time on the field at the Red Devils despite another hamstring injury in December, with two goals in six league appearances, four of which were as a substitute.
Ahly (37 points from 15 games) top Egypt’s Premier League table just before the halfway stage with a six-point lead over Pyramids.
Wydad Casablanca meet Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in Saturday’s other second round game, the winners of which progress to meet Brazil’s Flamengo in Tuesday's semifinal.
The winners between Ahly and Seattle meet Real Madrid in their semifinal on Wednesday.
The final is in Rabat on February 11.
The 2022 Club World Cup is being held in early 2023 because of a clash with the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which was moved from a normal June-July slot to late last year over heat concerns. The Club World Cup is normally played in December.
