Soccer

WATCH | Percy Tau scores as Al-Ahly start with win at Club World Cup

02 February 2023 - 07:44 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates his goal in the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup first round match agianst Auckland City at Ibn Batota Stadium in Tangier, Morocco on February 1 2023.
Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates his goal in the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup first round match agianst Auckland City at Ibn Batota Stadium in Tangier, Morocco on February 1 2023.
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix

Percy Tau’s battle for game time at Al Ahly received a boost as he came off the bench and scored a delightful goal in the Egyptian giants’ 3-0 win against Auckland City in the first game of the Fifa Club World Cup in Morocco on Wednesday night.

Al Ahly’s convincing win against the perennial qualifiers from New Zealand sees them through the first round to meet US combination Seattle Sounders in the second round on Saturday, also in Tangiers.

The Cairo club equalled their best finishes of third place at both the last two Club World Cups under previous coach Pitso Mosimane, who signed his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player Tau to Ahly from English Premier League team Brighton in August 2021.

Tau, 28, who has battled injuries and for game time in Egypt and to win over the confidence of Ahly’s notoriously expectant supporters — was brought on in the 75th minute for Ahmed Radwan by Swiss coach Marcel Koller with the score at 2-0.

Highlights from the opening match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup between Al Ahly and Auckland City.

In the 85th he played a one-two via a skilful touch from Aliou Dieng to burst into the box on the right and finish past goalkeeper Conor Tracey.

Bafana Bafana’s star attacker has slowly been earning more time on the field at the Red Devils despite another hamstring injury in December, with two goals in six league appearances, four of which were as a substitute.

Ahly (37 points from 15 games) top Egypt’s Premier League table just before the halfway stage with a six-point lead over Pyramids.

Wydad Casablanca meet Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in Saturday’s other second round game, the winners of which progress to meet Brazil’s Flamengo in Tuesday's semifinal.

The winners between Ahly and Seattle meet Real Madrid in their semifinal on Wednesday.

The final is in Rabat on February 11.

The 2022 Club World Cup is being held in early 2023 because of a clash with the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which was moved from a normal June-July slot to late last year over heat concerns. The Club World Cup is normally played in December.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tau should leave Ahly if he is not going to play there: Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested star attacker Percy Tau might need to leave Egyptian giants Al Ahly to regain his place in the national ...
Sport
2 months ago

Pitso Mosimane wishes 'top player' Percy Tau an injury-free 2023

"Don’t worry too much, you are still a quality player to be playing at [a] high level. Just pray a lot," said Mosimane.
Sport
1 week ago

SA players in a comfort zone, says former Bafana defender Nasief Morris as he urges them to move abroad

Former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris has joined the chorus highlighting the importance of South African players moving abroad to expose ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana coach Hugo Broos confident about qualifying for 2023 Afcon

While hehas a few concerns around his team, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels confident of qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in March.
Sport
2 months ago

'I’ve never had a Percy Tau on top level in my team,' says Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted Percy Tau’s current situation at Egyptian giants Al Ahly is not good for Bafana or Tau’s career and he ...
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  3. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Malesela says ‘unfaithful people’ at Marumo plotted against him Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!