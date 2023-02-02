“We are a team that is a work in progress. We have our ambitions and our goals but for now this is a game that means everything to us,” Xoki said.
‘We have the team to beat Sundowns,’ says Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
While Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have no match in the DStv Premiership, confident Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says the Buccaneers have a team that can subdue the runaway log leaders, as they’ve shown before.
Pirates are next in line for the unyielding Masandawana when the two sides meet in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sundowns have won 14 matches in a row, and football fans are eager to see if Pirates can be the team to stop them. “We’ve got the team that can beat Sundowns, we have shown that before,” Xoki said.
Pirates stunned Sundowns 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October after the first leg ended goalless.
The heavy defeat forced technical changes at Sundowns with Rulani Mokwena taking over as head coach after being in a co-coaching set-up with Manqoba Mngqithi.
Since then the Tshwane side has beaten every side they have come up against, including Pirates in December.
Xoki believes they can repeat what they did in the MTN8 and says Bucs have studied Sundowns well to find some weaknesses in their perfect game.
“We have been in good form and we want to try to continue with that. We can’t really dwell on the past [league game where Bucs lost 2-0 in December]. We are just looking ahead to the game on Saturday,” Xoki said.
Pirates have shown excellent form, winning three games in a row, beating Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants. The Sea Robbers scored nine goals in the process, conceding just three.
Xoki said continuing with that run against Sundowns would provide confidence in the Pirates squad’s progress under coach Jose Riveiro.
“We are a team that is a work in progress. We have our ambitions and our goals but for now this is a game that means everything to us,” Xoki said.
“It’s a game of our lives. The entire focus is on the game on Saturday.
“We have to apply all our energy to that game because we have to try to keep our momentum we have built so far.”
The centreback understands it will take more than wishful thinking to beat Sundowns, as the Brazilians have looked excellent on all fronts under Mokwena.
“They have the most goals in the league and have conceded the least, so they are a balanced team,” he said.
‘They don’t have many weaknesses but they are also like any other team. It’s all about trying to apply ourselves correctly, nullify their threats and expose their weaknesses.”
