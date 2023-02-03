Soccer

Royal AM sign former Pirates captain Happy Jele

03 February 2023 - 09:14
Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has joined Royal AM.
Image: Royal AM

Royal AM have announced the signing of vastly experienced former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele.

Jele, who is approaching 300 league matches and has been without a club since the end of last season when he left the Buccaneers, will add value to the Royal AM defence.

He has a tough job on his hands to improve their defensive frailties as Royal AM have leaked 26 goals in 18 matches during this frustrating campaign where they have blown hot and cold.

The club welcomed the former Bafana Bafana defender with a one-line statement on their social media platforms on Friday morning.

Sundowns star Maema expects tough contest against resurgent Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Neo Maema is expecting a competitive outing against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“We are excited to have you around [Jele]. Welcome on board.”

It is not clear whether Jele, who has been training with the club for the past few days, will be available for selection in their next match against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Details of his contract were not disclosed by the club.

