Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango expecting bruising battle from Pirates
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
After returning to action in the past two DStv Premiership wins over Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says he is always ready.
Onyango, who has been replaced by Ronwen Williams as the club’s number one goalkeeper, has made only three appearances — against Sekhukhune and TS Galaxy in the league and La Passe in the Champions League — this season.
If Onyango is chosen to keep his position between the poles in Saturday’s league clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, the veteran says he will be ready for battle against a familiar foe.
“As players we have a mentality that has been installed in us that you always have to be ready,” he said as the Brazilians prepared for the trip to Soweto where they will be out to extend their winning run to 15 matches on the spin.
“The competitiveness has to be there all the time because you never know when you are going to be given the opportunity to play.
“You must be on your toes all the time at Sundowns and that is what was done by players who came in to replace those who have been playing regularly.
“It is always important to be ready for action and contribute to the team. It doesn’t matter whether you are playing regularly. That’s what helped us, because guys who have been staying at home came in and did a good job and that is the mentality we have as players.”
Onyango knows better than most that resurgent Pirates are going to be hard to beat in their own back yard.
“Whenever we play Pirates at Orlando Stadium it is always interesting, they will have the advantage because they are playing at home, but we will also have our crowd behind us.
“We have managed good results at Orlando Stadium in the past and I am hoping for a good performance and a good fight, though it is not going to be easy.
“Everyone is focused on the game. It’s a new month and we are looking forward to the big encounter because we know whenever we play against Orlando Pirates it’s always a mouthwatering game.
“For us, we just need to keep the momentum going, because we have important games coming up this month. We know it is going to be a difficult game away from home and we must give our best. Everyone is ready and fresh for the game.
“When we play these games we want to dominate both halves and we have been training hard for high intensity and trying to keep the ball as much as we can.”
Sundowns have five matches in all competitions this month and Onyango said they will have to take each game as it comes and players must be ready to help whenever they are called on..
“It is a tough month for us. We cannot think about the Champions League now when we still have Pirates this weekend and the Nedbank Cup after that.
“We will focus on the Champions League when we are done with the Nedbank Cup. For now, our focus is on the Pirates game and we will take it to the Nedbank Cup later.”
