Soccer

Swallows secure important win over Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Maritzburg share spoils in KZN derby

03 February 2023 - 20:33 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kagiso Malinga of Swallows celebrates after he scored what turned out to be the winning goal during their DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Swallows received a big boost in their fight against relegation on Friday night with a crucial 1-0 victory over Richards Bay at Dobsonville Stadium.

Kagiso Malinga scored the only goal of the match with only nine minutes left before full-time.

Malinga was set up by second half substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali for the all-important goal.

The victory lifted the Ernst Middendorp-coached Swallows from position 15 to 13th spot on the log table.

They now have 21 points from 19 outings and are six points above bottom-of-the-table Marumo Gallants who have played 20 matches.

This is Richards Bay’s fourth defeat of the season and they could now lose their second spot, depending on the outcome of other games this weekend.

In the other match played on Friday night at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, AmaZulu needed a goal in injury time from Guily Manziba to force a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United.

Maritzburg led after 32 minutes through Kwame Peprah, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates, but they could not hold on as Manziba equalised at the death for a share of the spoils in what turned out to be a dramatic finish.

