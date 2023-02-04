Soccer

Pirates v Sundowns clash at Orlando Stadium sold out

04 February 2023 - 15:05
The DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns has been sold out.
The DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns has been sold out.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The sold-out signs have gone up at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates confirmed shortly before the start of this crunch DStv Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns that all available tickets have been snapped up.

Sundowns visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.

The Brazilians and the Buccaneers have clashed three times this season in front of passionate crowds and the trend will continue on Saturday in front of a full house in Soweto.

Pirates shocked trophy machines Sundowns 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in October to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.

The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November and they beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sparks expected to fly in crunch clash between Pirates and Sundowns

Because of their current unstoppable form, Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites going into their DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘We have the team to beat Sundowns,’ says Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki

While Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have no match in the DStv Premiership, confident Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says the Buccaneers have a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swallows secure important win over Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Maritzburg share spoils in KZN derby

Swallows received a big boost in their fight against relegation on Friday night with a crucial 1-0 victory over Richards Bay at Dobsonville Stadium.
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA Tourism’s proposed Spurs deal ‘has more benefits’ than Rwanda and Arsenal Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  3. ‘Unacceptable scoreline in front of our fans’: Mosimane suffers first defeat as ... Soccer
  4. Here’s why SA Tourism chose to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur instead of your ... Soccer
  5. SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’