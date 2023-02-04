The sold-out signs have gone up at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates confirmed shortly before the start of this crunch DStv Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns that all available tickets have been snapped up.
Sundowns visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers have clashed three times this season in front of passionate crowds and the trend will continue on Saturday in front of a full house in Soweto.
Pirates v Sundowns clash at Orlando Stadium sold out
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Pirates shocked trophy machines Sundowns 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in October to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.
The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November and they beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
