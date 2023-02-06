Stay or go? — Arthur Zwane in the hot seat after Chief Galaxy draw

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane's future was again the subject of online debate after his side failed to beat a resolute TS Galaxy.
Amakhosi were held to a 0-0 draw at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday, despite their opponents being down to 10 men for more than a third of the game.
Galaxy lost right-back Marks Munyai to a red card in the 56th minute but put up a great resistance to shut out Chiefs.
Chiefs had looked threatening before the incident but seemed to lack ideas as Galaxy retreated and shut up shop.
The Soweto giants have been inconsistent of late, winning twice and losing three times in the five games before their match against Galaxy.
The highs of wins over Royal AM have been undermined by a thumping from AmaZulu and defeat to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs sit fifth on the table, behind Sundowns, SuperSport United, Richards Bay FC and rivals Orlando Pirates.
Taking to social media, Chiefs fans weighed in on whether Zwane was the right man for the job, with many stressing he needs time to continue “cooking”.
Others claimed he had done the best he could with the squad he had but was out of his depth.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
