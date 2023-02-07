Mildest of speed wobbles as runaway train Sundowns still dispatch Richards Bay
What looked like a stroll ended with a touch of nerves for the runaway train that is Mamelodi Sundowns.
Richards Bay held their own in the first half, which ended 1-1, but the Brazilians returned from the break to score two more goals as they booked a place in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup with this 3-2 win at Loftus on Tuesday night.
The main man for the defending champions was striker Peter Shalulile with a brace (11th and 55th minutes), supported by a header by defender Mosa Lebusa (46th) with a rare registration on the scoresheet.
Richards Bay equalised through midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu (30th) from the penalty spot and Katleho Makateng (90th) added some respectability to the scoreboard in the dying minutes.
This was a good performance by Sundowns despite coach Rulani Mokwena ringing seven changes from the team that beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday for their 15th league win in succession.
Job done in Tshwane! ✅— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 7, 2023
Next stop: Nedbank Cup Last 16! 👆
Mamelodi Sundowns (11', 55' Shalulile, 46' Lebusa) 3️⃣➖2️⃣ Richards Bay FC (30' Zungu, 90' Makateng)#Sundowns #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/rioQ6gyWT1
Between the poles, Denis Onyango came on for first-choice Ronwen Williams while in defence Sifiso Ngobeni and Mosa Lebusa replaced Khuliso Mudau and Grant Kekana as part of Downs' rotation policy.
In the midfield, Sipho Mbule, Lesedi Kapinga, Bradley Ralani and Bongani Zungu were given rare starts for regulars Teboho Mokoena, Neo Maema, Cassius Mailula and Themba Zwane.
Thapelo Morena, Sphelele Mkhulise, Mothobi Mvala and Shalulile were the only Sundowns players who kept their places.
Richards Bay co-coaches Vasili Manousakis and Pitso Dladla stuck with the tried and tested of Salim Magoola, Katleho Maphathe, Tshepo Mabua, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Sanele Barnes, Zungu and Somila Ntshundwane.
With a place in the next round secured Sundowns turn their attention to the Caf Champions League group stages where they take on Sudanese side Al-Hilal at Loftus on Saturday.
Richards Bay have time to fix their deficiencies as they return to action only next weekend when they visit Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Shalulile opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a delicate chip over Richards Bay goalkeeper Magoola after Kapinga laid the ball in his path.
The Brazilians continued to attack and Mbule hit the post from a free-kick that was taken outside the box and Shalulile came close to increasing the lead a few minutes later after he was release by Ralani.
Richards Bay equalised on the hour-mark from the penalty sent in by Zungu after Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango was judged by referee Jelly Chavani to have hacked Sakhile Hlongwa down in the box.
Shortly before the break, Shalulile was unlucky not to have scored twice in quick succession when his close-range effort was saved by Salim Magoola and his shot went wide of the upright.
The first notable action of the second half saw Sundowns open the lead with a close-range header from Lebusa after he connected a pinpoint corner from impressive Mbule.
Downs made the match safe after 54 minutes when Shalulile registered his brace with a neatly-taken shot that got the better of Magoola after he received a pass from Kapinga but Mapateng pulled one back at the death.