Mildest of speed wobbles as runaway train Sundowns still dispatch Richards Bay

What looked like a stroll ended with a touch of nerves for the runaway train that is Mamelodi Sundowns.

Richards Bay held their own in the first half, which ended 1-1, but the Brazilians returned from the break to score two more goals as they booked a place in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup with this 3-2 win at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The main man for the defending champions was striker Peter Shalulile with a brace (11th and 55th minutes), supported by a header by defender Mosa Lebusa (46th) with a rare registration on the scoresheet.

Richards Bay equalised through midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu (30th) from the penalty spot and Katleho Makateng (90th) added some respectability to the scoreboard in the dying minutes.

This was a good performance by Sundowns despite coach Rulani Mokwena ringing seven changes from the team that beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday for their 15th league win in succession.