Soccer

Bright moments and an injury? — Here’s what fans are saying about Lyle Foster’s first start for Burnley

08 February 2023 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Lyle Foster was assisted off the pitch by medical staff during his side's FA Cup fourth round replay match against Ipswich Town FC at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.
Image: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster experienced a night of mixed emotions in his first start for English football club Burnley FC.

The star recently signed for Burnley from KVC Westerlo in Belgium for an undisclosed fee, reported by LancsLive to be around €7m (R148m), with a potential to rise to €10m (R211m) if Burnley are promoted to the Premier League. 

He was named in the starting line-up for his side's FA Cup fourth round replay match against Ipswich Town FC at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, and gave a lively showing.

He had a hand in his side's first goal after his run was blocked and the loose ball fell to Nathan Tella to finish.

Ipswich drew level moments later through George Hirst.

Foster and his teammates looked for the winner but couldn't craft clear cut chances.

To make matters worse, Foster hobbled off with minutes to go, assisted by Burnley medical staff. The sight had many fans fearing for the worst.

But it turned out to be a good night for Burnley fans after Tella popped up with a winner in added time to book his side a date with Fleetwood Town in the next round.

Burnley coach Vincent Kompany also confirmed that Foster had just suffered a cramp and was not seriously injured.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Foster's night, with many predicting he would get better with time.

Here are some reactions:

