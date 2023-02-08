Soccer

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United — Daily Mail

08 February 2023 - 13:27 By Reuters
A general view of Manchester United's headquarters and home ground Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League match against West Ham United on October 30 2022.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The report described the investors as “a group of private, high-wealth individuals” from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

United declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

New York-listed shares of Manchester United jumped nearly 13% in pre-market trading.

Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club's US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St-Germain, was considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or rivals Liverpool.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.

In April, thousands protested outside Old Trafford, lighting flares and singing songs demanding the Glazers “get out of the club”.

United's net debt, another bone of contention among fans, had grown to £515m (R10.9bn) by September.

The team, managed by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league on 42 points after 21 games, three points behind Manchester City but eight adrift of leaders Arsenal, who have played a game less.

