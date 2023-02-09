Pirates wary of 'Dondol situation' as Riveiro eyes a second trophy

Having already bagged silverware in his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is determined to add the Nedbank Cup to his list of achievements in less than a year in South Africa.

A few months after his arrival the Spaniard led the Sea Robbers to the MTN8 glory as Bucs beat AmaZulu 1-0 in the final.

Though things have not been flowing as he would like in the DStv Premiership, Riveiro has the opportunity to finish his first season at Pirates with a double of trophies.

Nedbank Cup success would see the team qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup, should they fail to finish within the top three in the Premiership.