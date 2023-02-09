Pirates wary of 'Dondol situation' as Riveiro eyes a second trophy
Having already bagged silverware in his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is determined to add the Nedbank Cup to his list of achievements in less than a year in South Africa.
A few months after his arrival the Spaniard led the Sea Robbers to the MTN8 glory as Bucs beat AmaZulu 1-0 in the final.
Though things have not been flowing as he would like in the DStv Premiership, Riveiro has the opportunity to finish his first season at Pirates with a double of trophies.
Nedbank Cup success would see the team qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup, should they fail to finish within the top three in the Premiership.
His team will begin the Nedbank Cup title chase against Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars FC at Wits Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (8pm).
“Our objective is to play as much as possible in the tournament and find ourselves, hopefully, in the final,” Riveiro said on Thursday.
“But we have to go step by step and the first step is to face and deal with [this] difficult team.
“It’s a different competition but same responsibility. Nothing so different, we all start from zero in this competition.”
Pirates are not taking All Stars lightly as the PSL giants have been sending their people to scout on their opponents over the past three weeks.
The first major upset of the tournament by ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars, who came from a goal down to beat SuperSport United 2-1 on Wednesday night, has also been a rude awakening for top-flight sides to have their wits about them against lower-tier teams.
“This type of competition brings you the possibility for all of us, the PSL teams and teams that are coming from the lower leagues, to dream about having beautiful nights like what happened yesterday [with Dondol beating SuperSport],” Riveiro said.
“It happens everywhere, even in Spain where I am from. The format was different a long time ago and there were always surprises of big clubs being eliminated in the first round.
“We are facing the tournament with great respect for our opponent.
“They [All Stars] are organised with some interesting individuals as well and we know the difficulty of the environment on Saturday.”
All Stars have a couple of Pirates players in their set-up with midfielder Thabiso Sesane and goalkeeper Ephraim Mothibedi on loan at the second-tier side.
Pirates will be without their skipper Innocent Maela who is serving a one-match suspension.