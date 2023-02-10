'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach Ramovic on young Teto

“He is a really skilful player and talented, but he is 19, so he is young. Sometimes it happens that young players, after they have played maybe four or five games, they start to think they are [Lionel] Messi and then we have a problem,” Ramovic said during the Nedbank Cup media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has given a scathing explanation on why promising teenager Aphelele Teto has been dropped from the senior team.
The 19-year-old Teto made waves during the early stages of the season as he was one of the masterminds behind Galaxy’s 1-0 surprise victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.
The teenager continued to impress and was regarded as a strong contender for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Young Player of the season gong.
However, the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) star has recently been a notable absentee from the senior team.
The coach said he demoted the player back to the reserve league (DDC) team.
Ramovic warned that the player, who has potential to become one of the best players in South Africa, is in danger of being lost to football.
“He is a really skilful player and talented, but he is 19, so he is young. Sometimes it happens that young players, after they have played maybe four or five games, they start to think they are [Lionel] Messi and then we have a problem,” Ramovic said during the Nedbank Cup media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Before his demotion, the forward made nine starts and played off the bench three times, providing two assists.
Ramovic suspects Teto might have fallen into the trap of being hyped too much and thought he was the next big thing.
“He is young and skilful, but he has to learn a lot, especially at the training sessions he was not good enough,” Ramovic said.
“Also when he came on [in some games] he was not good enough and I talked to him many times [that] he has to work hard and improve himself.
“Of course if he works hard and shows me in every training he wants to play and he wants to be in the [senior team] 11, he will get a chance just like he did when we took him from the second (DDC) team.
“[After his promotion] he trained well, he played well but suddenly, I don’t know, maybe his friends hyped him and he didn’t train well and didn’t play well,” the coach said.
“Now he is in the second [DDC] team, I sent him back because he has to show again [that he wants to play for the senior team].
“If he does well in the DDC we will give him the chance again because he is young and he has to learn that if he wants to have a great career he has to train well, work hard, improve and there’s a chance he will become one of the best players in South Africa.
“If he doesn’t train well he will disappear like many other fantastic players before him.”
To some, Ramovic’s public comments may come as a bit harsh for a young player who could do with proper guidance.
Ramovic’s men will take on third-tier side Amavarara FC in a Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at Wits Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday (3pm).
