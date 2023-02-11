Soccer

Sundowns begin Champions League assault against unpredictable Al-Hilal

11 February 2023 - 11:14
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams confident ahead of the Champions League, group stages clash against Sudanese side Al Ahilal.
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams confident ahead of the Champions League, group stages clash against Sudanese side Al Ahilal.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As they prepared to take on the highly unpredictable Al-Hilal Omdurman in their Champions League group stages clash at Loftus on Saturday (3pm), Mamelodi Sundowns reiterated their target is to recapture the trophy.

To get their group stages campaign off to a good start, the Brazilians will have to get the better of this Al-Hilal side that is coached by the vastly experienced Florent Ibengé.

“Ours is to do better than we did over the last few years, of course we want to win the Champions League,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

“You have to work very hard for that because it is not going to be given on a silver platter. It might not happen this season but we are going to try and win this season.

“We are here for the long term, you can see with the recruitment and also with the promotion of players like Jerome Karelse, Cassius Mailula and Ntando Nkosi.

“We have given them opportunities. There is also the recruitment of Marcelo Allende which is the profile of the age category of what we are looking for because we are here for the long term.

“Long term means every single season we must try to win every match. Those are the objectives of the club. Ours is to make sure that every single day we work hard to win the next match and do our best every competition that we take part in.”

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says they are determined to do well in the tournament.

“We just need to focus and control what we can control, just do our job as players. We want to win every game and every cup competition. If you don’t get it right then you have to try again.

“That is the mentality we have as a club, we have failed the past two years but we are improving and we have shown signs that we are better. If people want to judge, that’s their job and our job is to play football and be the best that we can be.

“We must improve from our shortcomings last season. This season we have been much better, we have scored more goals so it is just for us to control what we can.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena to unleash Cassius Mailula in Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will unleash promising attacker Cassius Mailula for their Caf Champions League, group stages clash against ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg to progress to last 16 of Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs made heavy weather of their passage to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after being forced to go to extra-time before their new DR Congo ...
Sport
13 hours ago

You get upsets like this all over the world: Hunt after SuperSport's Dondol shock

A visibly dejected SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt took the embarrassment of being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup at the last 32 stage by amateur ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. 'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg to progress to last 16 of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  4. Al Ahly and Percy Tau have third place to play for after Real defeat Soccer
  5. Pirates wary of 'Dondol situation' as Riveiro eyes a second trophy Soccer

Latest Videos

AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'
Fan of AKA plays hit songs at shooting site in tribute of late rapper