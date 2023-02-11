Elsewhere, Teboho Mokoena assumed his position in the heart of the midfield, replacing Bradley Ralani, Marcelo Allende came in for Lesedi Kapinga, Cassius Mailula for Sipho Mbule and Maema replaced Bongani Zungu.
The only players who retained their spots from the Richards Bay victory are Mothobi Mvala, Sphelele Mkhulise and Peter Shalulile while midfield kingpin Zwane was unavailable due to injury.
Visiting coach Florent Ibengé went with his tried and trusted soldiers in the form of Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro, DR Congo winger Makabi Glody, captain Mohamed Yousif.
This was Ibengé’s third meeting with Sundowns having played against the Brazilians in 2016 on their way to the Caf Champions League title under Pitso Mosimane.
There is a short turnaround of matches for Sundowns as they travel to Cameroon next week for their second match of the group stages against Cotonsport in Garoua on Friday where they will be looking for another victory.
Sundowns begin Champions League with narrow win over Al-Hilal
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
If their intention was to send a message to the rest of the group, it was not on a strong and significant scale.
Without their inspirational midfielder Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns lacked conviction but did enough to start their Champions League, group stages campaign with a slender 1-0 win against Al-Hihal at Loftus.
They will have to improve significantly as tougher assignments await them against Cotonsport in Cameroon, Al Ahly in Egypt and Al-Hilal in Omdurman over the coming weeks and months.
To show their intention of winning this game, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made a whopping eight changes to the team that beat Richards Bay 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup to qualify for the last 16 during the week.
The first changes saw Ronwen Williams return to the starting line-up to replace Denis Onyango while Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana and Khuliso Mudau came in for Sifiso Ngobeni, Mosa Lebusa and Thapelo Morena in defence.
Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg to progress to last 16 of Nedbank Cup
Elsewhere, Teboho Mokoena assumed his position in the heart of the midfield, replacing Bradley Ralani, Marcelo Allende came in for Lesedi Kapinga, Cassius Mailula for Sipho Mbule and Maema replaced Bongani Zungu.
The only players who retained their spots from the Richards Bay victory are Mothobi Mvala, Sphelele Mkhulise and Peter Shalulile while midfield kingpin Zwane was unavailable due to injury.
Visiting coach Florent Ibengé went with his tried and trusted soldiers in the form of Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro, DR Congo winger Makabi Glody, captain Mohamed Yousif.
This was Ibengé’s third meeting with Sundowns having played against the Brazilians in 2016 on their way to the Caf Champions League title under Pitso Mosimane.
There is a short turnaround of matches for Sundowns as they travel to Cameroon next week for their second match of the group stages against Cotonsport in Garoua on Friday where they will be looking for another victory.
Dondol Stars co-coach Vincent Rammoni urges players not to get carried away
Downs managed to complete the job at home against this tricky Al Ahly side without influential midfielders Zwane and Gaston Sirino but they were not overly impressive.
The only thing that coach Mokwena will demand improvement on from this match is better decision-making when they arrive in the final third of their opponents' half because they could have scored more.
His attackers lacked the killer instinct to punish the Al Hilal defence, that was marshalled by Altayeb Abdalla, but looked suspect when under pressure from Sundowns.
Sundowns took the lead after 24 minutes when exciting young attacker Mailula pounced from close range to beat Al Hilal's hapless goalkeeper Ali Abdalla Aboeshren.
‘We didn’t target Gabuza,' Dondol Stars coach Rammoni after stunning Nedbank Cup win over SuperSport
For Mailula’s tenth goal of the season in all competitions, Aboeshren forgot the basics of defending as he spilt Neo Maema’s long-range shot that fell in the path of a well-positioned Mailula to strike.
Sundowns nearly increased their lead three minutes after the restart but Mailula’s goal was ruled offside even though television replays clearly showed that the young attacker was onside when he received Maema’s pass.
Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 1
Al-Hilal (0) 0
Scorers: Sundowns — Cassius Mailula (24)
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Sundowns begin Champions League assault against unpredictable Al-Hilal
'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach Ramovic on young Teto
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović explains what led to fallout with Sibusiso Vilakazi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos