Trossard opens account but leaders Arsenal held by Brentford

Arsenal's new signing Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for the Premier League leaders but they were left frustrated as Ivan Toney secured a deserved 1-1 draw for Brentford on Saturday.

The Belgian forward replaced Gabriel Martinelli just past the hour mark with his side struggling and made an almost instant impact to convert a low cross by Bukayo Saka.

An eight-point lead in the table beckoned for Mikel Arteta's side but they never looked comfortable against an enterprising Brentford who should have been ahead by halftime.

Toney, guilty of missing a sitter in the first half, pounced in the 72nd minute to nod in Christian Norgaard's cross.

Despite dropping points for the second week in a row Arsenal lead the table by six points from champions Manchester City with both clubs having played 21 games.