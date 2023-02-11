Soccer

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović explains what led to fallout with Sibusiso Vilakazi

11 February 2023 - 10:00
Sibusiso Vilakazi has left TS Galaxy after fall-out with coach Sead Ramović .
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has explained that he fell out with Sibusiso Vilakazi because the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star midfielder didn’t give his all at training.

The 33-year-old Vilakazi joined Galaxy in July after six successful years at Sundowns where he won five league titles — the 2016 Caf Champions League, two Nedbank Cups, one Telkom Knockout and one MTN8 title.

He leaves the Rockets, who are occupying tenth spot on the DStv Premiership standings, having made ten appearances.

“He is a fantastic player, fantastic name and had a great career,” said Ramović about Vilakazi whose future plans remains unclear.

'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach Ramovic on young Teto

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has given a scathing explanation on why promising teenager Aphelele Teto has been dropped from the senior team.
1 day ago

“But for me as a coach, I don’t care about age and names, I just look at the things I see on the field. If we have players on the field who give 100% every day, train well and put in a lot of effort, those players will play.

“Players who don’t do every day the best will have a difficult time but I think it is not only at my club, at other clubs it is the same rules because every coach tries to pick up the best eleven.

“We all want to win games, I would not be smart enough if I put a player in the field who didn’t show me during the week why should I put him to play. How big is the chance if you don’t train that suddenly you will train well.

“It is a small chance, better to play with players that put in a lot of effort, a lot of the right attitude and great lifestyle, I was a player and I know that if I don’t train well I will not train well. This is my experience and it is the way it is.”

Sport
Sport
Sport
