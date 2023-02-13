Man City have smallest squad in Premier League, claims Guardiola

Chances were few and far between in a feisty first half between the Roses rivals, with Crysencio Summerville twice going close for Leeds and Bruno Fernandes wasting the visitors' best opportunity.

Erik ten Hag's team continued to struggle to break down the dogged hosts until the in-form Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to finally break the Leeds resistance in the 80th minute.

Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.

“You saw how much it meant at the end of the game,” Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports.

“The fans, the players. We deserved to win at home but today we did. Great game, we knew if we could keep a clean sheet we would win the game so we did it. We fought until the end like a team.”

The two teams were familiar with each other having only played out a thrilling 2-2 draw four days ago at Old Trafford, and the intensity levels did not drop off for the return at Elland Road.

The major difference between the matches was the final pass, with Ten Hag's team struggling to create any openings of note as Leeds started well.