Man City have smallest squad in Premier League, claims Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his squad depth is the lowest in the Premier League after Sunday's victory over Aston Villa left his side just three points off the top.
Goals by Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan and a penalty by Riyad Mahrez sealed a 3-1 win at the end of a week in which the champions were charged with more than 100 cases of alleged financial wrongdoing by the Premier League.
City have spent close to £2bn (R43bn) on players since Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan became owner in 2008 — winning six Premier League titles in that time.
Guardiola's current squad is valued at €1.05bbn (R19bn) by website transfermarkt and on Sunday he started with the likes of England internationals Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez on the bench.
Yet the Spaniard said he is working with a squad of less than 20 players as they chase league leaders Arsenal and attempt to win the Champions League for the first time.
“We have just 18, 19 players. Our depth is so, so small, maybe the smallest one in the Premier League by far,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.
“It's important we don't have injuries but we have an incredible methodology for training to manage the fatigue and avoid injuries.
“We have incredible doctors and physios and everyone. I have fought for that for many years.”
City will face an independent commission to answer 115 charges brought by the Premier League, dating back to 2009.
If found guilty the club, in the worst case scenario, could face a points deduction or even be relegated with Guardiola saying this week that City had already been 'condemned'.
Despite the cloud hanging over the club, reigning champions City have the chance to knock Arsenal off the top of the league standings when the sides meet in London on Wednesday.
“Arsenal have a game in hand. We will see after all the games when the Premier League is finished,” Guardiola said of the title battle with Mikel Arteta's side.
“But we are going to London to try to get a win. When one team has reached 50 points in the first round it is because they are very good. We closed the gap today because the performance from the team was really, really good.”
Also on Sunday late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned Manchester United a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Leeds United.
Chances were few and far between in a feisty first half between the Roses rivals, with Crysencio Summerville twice going close for Leeds and Bruno Fernandes wasting the visitors' best opportunity.
Erik ten Hag's team continued to struggle to break down the dogged hosts until the in-form Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to finally break the Leeds resistance in the 80th minute.
Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.
“You saw how much it meant at the end of the game,” Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports.
“The fans, the players. We deserved to win at home but today we did. Great game, we knew if we could keep a clean sheet we would win the game so we did it. We fought until the end like a team.”
The two teams were familiar with each other having only played out a thrilling 2-2 draw four days ago at Old Trafford, and the intensity levels did not drop off for the return at Elland Road.
The major difference between the matches was the final pass, with Ten Hag's team struggling to create any openings of note as Leeds started well.