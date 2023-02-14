Man City clash ill-timed for Premier League leaders Arsenal

While Arsenal continued to look far from their best, City resumed their ascendancy as they appeared unfazed by their recent off-pitch troubles to stroll past Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

The Manchester club entered the game off the back of a week dominated by news of them facing more than 100 charges of alleged financial misconduct by the Premier League, yet their on-pitch exploits were unbowed.

City boss Pep Guardiola has lifted the league crown on four occasions since joining the club in 2016 and appears to have led his side to a recovery from a mini-slump of their own in recent weeks.

Losses to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their five matches leading up to Sunday’s victory had blotted their record.

However, they wrapped up the game by half time against Villa and appeared closer to their usual selves.

The rampant City that had been lacking had returned, and goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez before the break will have left Guardiola breathing a sigh of relief with a view to Wednesday. That even though top scorer Erling Haaland is an injury doubt after being forced off on Sunday.

Their resurgence, coupled with their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup in January, should provide confidence for City that they can produce the performance needed to close in on the top spot and go on to retain the title.

Reuters