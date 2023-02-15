Soccer

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16

15 February 2023 - 19:04 By Sithembiso Dindi
The Nedbank Cup trophy during the semifinal match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on April 30 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns once again avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures.

The draw of the competition that comes with R7m prize money for the winners was conducted at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Wednesday night. There was no seeding, which means the three sides could have been pitted against each other.

But defending champions Sundowns will face last season’s runners-up Marumo Gallants away from home.

After playing their last 32 match away from their respective home venues, Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round.

They will both face teams from the Motsepe Foundation Championship as Pirates are set take on Venda Football Academy while Chiefs will entertain Casric Stars FC from Mpumalanga.

The league will confirm the dates and kickoff times for the fixtures in due course.

Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures

Orlando Pirates v Venda Football Academy

Golden Arrows v Royal AM

Marumo Gallants v Mamelodi Sundowns

Chippa United v Mpheni Home Defenders

Dondol Stars FC v AmaZulu FC

Kaizer Chiefs v Casric Stars

Sekhukhune United v Cape Town Spurs

TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch FC

