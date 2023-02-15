Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns once again avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures.

The draw of the competition that comes with R7m prize money for the winners was conducted at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Wednesday night. There was no seeding, which means the three sides could have been pitted against each other.

But defending champions Sundowns will face last season’s runners-up Marumo Gallants away from home.