Mbappé believes PSG can beat Bayern in return leg
Kylian Mbappé said he was confident Paris St-Germain could advance into the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 clash on Tuesday.
The France forward came on as a substitute in the 57th minute and ignited the game, having two goals disallowed for offside as his entrance changed the storyline of the match.
“We have to remember the final part of the game; we're behind but we saw that we were able to cause them trouble. We need all our players to be healthy and go there to win and qualify,” said Mbappé, who was back after a two-week injury layoff.
Mbappé's return to fitness is PSG's best hope looking ahead to the March 8 second leg at the Allianz Arena.
“I was not supposed to play but I wanted to help my mates, bring some energy. We tried everything. Today I couldn't do more,” he said.
Mbappé believes that if PSG are at full strength they can turn things around in Munich.
“It's important that all our players are healthy, that everyone eats well, sleeps well. We saw that when we are all together we are able to play forward, to play attacking football and that they were not comfortable.”
Coach Christophe Galtier will also hope Achraf Hakimi will be back on the right flank of the defence after he was replaced because of injury at halftime.
“I was counting on him but it quickly became evident that he could not play the whole game,” Galtier said.
“We took a risk with him but he quickly suffered from muscle pains.”
Galtier has hopes the story will be different in three weeks in Munich.
“It's another game. Tonight, nobody is out, nobody is through. I have a lot of hope. I hope we will have a lot of fresh players and that we will be able to play the way we played the last 20 to 25 minutes.”
Also on Tuesday night AC Milan took a step towards their first Champions League quarterfinal appearance for 11 years as Brahim Diaz's goal gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their first leg at the San Siro.
The Spaniard headed in a rebound in the seventh minute after a superb double save by Tottenham's second-choice keeper Fraser Forster and the seven-time winners kept the Londoners at bay.
Spurs, weakened by injuries and suspensions, responded positively in the first half to dominate possession but were unable to seriously worry the hosts.
Milan should have increased their advantage after the break with substitute Charles De Ketelaere and defender Malick Thiaw wasting glorious headed chances.
Tottenham sent on Brazil forward Richarlison for the last 20 minutes and, while they were unable to avoid a first-ever defeat by Milan, they will head home still hopeful of turning the tie around and reaching the last eight.
“It wasn't hard to prepare this game tactically, with all the duels, but I am happy with how my players performed,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.
“We could have scored a second goal — we had some clear chances. I am happy with the performance but it's only the first leg and the next game will be surely more difficult.”