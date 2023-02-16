Soccer

‘He’s a good human being’: Thabang Monare on Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

16 February 2023 - 11:53
Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates during the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on February 15 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Almost a year into his job as Orlando Pirates coach, José Riveiro has largely remained a mysterious figure due to his reserved demeanour.

The soft-spoken Spaniard, who has been tasked with the mammoth job of reviving the sleeping Buccaneers giant, doesn’t give much away in his guarded media engagements.

Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare was asked at the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw on Wednesday night, where Bucs were drawn to meet first division side Venda Football Academy, for his views on the Spaniard.

He described Riveiro as a coach who has taken time to understand the players.

“He is a good human being before being a good coach and that, most of the time, makes his job easier,” Monare said.

“He understands us as individuals, he knows how to speak to players and I think that’s what he brings to the squad. We are different people who come from different backgrounds and he knows how to deal with us.”

Monare said Riveiro, who helped Pirates to MTN8 success earlier this season, makes the players see football differently.

“He makes us see football in an easy way. He makes us do tasks that are like putting pieces of a puzzle together and if those pieces are complete we will become a complete picture.

“He has a way of working with different departments [goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, strikers] to put the pieces of the puzzle together to create a beautiful picture.”

Monare has made 11 league appearances so far this season with one goal and said he is happy with his return.

“I am in a good space, I am giving my all on the field because of the role and the way I play now. We have a coach who will coach you and encourage you do take decisions on the field to benefit the team.

“My role is that when I see space I can advance and that makes it easy and there is a bit of freedom.”

Pirates are in action again in their DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).

