Long way to go, says Guardiola after City outgun Arsenal to go top

“Fortunately, we were the ones on top at the end,” Dias said after City's 11th successive league win over Arsenal.

“This means everything to us, when you come to these moments against your rival, it just means everything. For our team that's the way to live it. One game at a time, but leave it all there in that one game and make sure you have nothing left.”

Norwegian goal machine Haaland had been enduring a relatively barren spell having not scored for three games.

But he produced a marauding second-half display and sealed the win with his 26th league goal of the season in the 82nd minute, 10 minutes after Grealish had fired City ahead.

“A small adjustment at half time from Pep and in the end we have good quality players, we have to get it out of every player and we did today,” Haaland said.

“We can all agree [Arsenal] have been the best team this season so to come and play against them is not easy, but we played an amazing game and got three really important points — we are in it again.”

Haaland laughed off ending his mini drought.

“It has gone 20 minutes since I last got a goal — so I have to keep working,” he said.

“It was so positive, happy celebrations, and I am so happy with everything, we needed this one and now we have to go on a run, because that's what Manchester City should do.”

