Soccer

Sundowns veteran Mweene puts his hand up for goalkeeper coaching

16 February 2023 - 10:23
Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Kennedy Mweene doing goalkeeper-coaching duties during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Kennedy Mweene doing goalkeeper-coaching duties during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Kennedy Mweene will venture into goalkeeper coaching when his playing days end.

The 38-year-old former Zambian international recently stepped into the coaching role in the absence of suspended goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson and he said he enjoyed working with his teammates in that capacity.

Mweene did goalkeeper-coaching duties in Downs' matches against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay.

“Coach Wendell was suspended, so I was asked by coach Rulani Mokwena to help and that’s something that I did,” said Mweena during the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw in which they were pitted against Marumo Gallants in a repeat of last year’s final.

“To be honest, it wasn’t too difficult because there were familiar faces with me, people who I talk to every day. There was nothing hectic to do and it was business as usual.

“I enjoyed working as goalkeeper coach with the guys. When this opportunity was presented I grabbed it with both hands. It is something which came my way, my colleagues were making a bit of fun of me.

“But it was in a good way and this is something I will definitely consider after retiring, but at the moment I am still a player.”

Mweene said it was always part of his plan to become such a coach.

“Like any professional football player I have always wanted to be a coach and specialise in goalkeeping. Not only in South Africa, but even in my country [Zambia], we complain about the shortage of goalkeepers.

“As players, when we retire we want to be head coaches or assistant coaches, and we forget that we have a lot of experience that we can give back to up-and-coming goalkeepers.

“It is important that most of us who are towards the end of our careers consider doing coaching courses to help produce other goalkeepers.”

Looking ahead to the match against Marumo, Mweene said: “This is a cup game and we must not look at Marumo as a team that is struggling. They just scored four goals at the weekend and that should tell you a lot.

“They are not struggling, I think their problem is they have not been taking their chances. This is a tough draw for us, but we know what to expect from them [because] we played them last season in the final and we have already played them this season.”

Sundowns meet Coton Sport in their second Group B match on Friday night at Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon.

They started their group campaign with a 1-0 win over Al-Hilal at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.

READ MORE

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16

Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns once again avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures.
Sport
17 hours ago

Advance team helps Sundowns tick every box for Caf travels

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has given credit to their advance team for ensuring smooth landings on their Caf Champions League travels.
Sport
1 day ago

Mamelodi Sundowns make another coaching appointment

Mamelodi Sundowns have added a new member to their technical staff, announcing the appointment of former Orlando Pirates reserve team coach Michael ...
Sport
1 day ago

SAZI HADEBE | Jury is out on whether Billiat deserves more time at Amakhosi

Chiefs fans had high hopes when Khama Billiat took over the fabled No. 11 shirt almost five years ago
Sport
15 hours ago

‘Coach Ramović, please sit down’: Pitso spars with Galaxy boss over ‘Vila’

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has continued to defend his stance on his former player Sibusiso 'Vila' Vilakazi, asking TS Galaxy boss Sead ...
Sport
2 days ago

Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda

Former Chiefs star Wedson Nyirenda says Zambian striker Christian Saile must forget about the expectation and focus on scoring goals
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena full of praise for Sundowns after tough win over Al-Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was full of praise for his charges after their hard-fought 1-0 Caf Champions League group stages win over ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer
  2. 'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to ... Soccer
  3. ‘Coach Ramović, please sit down’: Pitso spars with Galaxy boss over ‘Vila’ Soccer
  4. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16 Soccer
  5. PODCAST | My mum said ‘Thabang why didn’t you tell me you left Pirates?’: Monare Soccer

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage