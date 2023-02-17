“We have to do everything we can to put in a good performance and win the match.”
Sundowns coach Mokwena urges players to acclimatise to hot weather in Cameroon
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has asked his charges to acclimatise to extreme hot weather conditions in Garoua, Cameroon for their Caf Champions League group stages clash against Coton Sport on Friday.
The Brazilians won their opening match of the group stages by beating Al Hilal 1-0 at Loftus last weekend, and Mokwena urged his players to put in a strong performance in conditions expected to reach 35°C.
“We arrived in the country on Wednesday night and had our first training session on Thursday and we will see how quickly we acclimatise.
“We have no excuse. We have a football match to play. It will be the same weather for the two teams and we have to put on a good performance on the day.
“We have to do everything we can to put in a good performance and win the match.”
Mokwena was complimentary about the opposition.
“Interesting game against a good side that is well coached and they have some good players. We are looking forward to what is going to be a good match.
“In our video analysis, I told the players how good Coton Sport are. One of the key players is their captain Mamoudou Hassana. They have players who played for the national team in Chad, they have players who represent their national teams in Nigeria and in Chad.
“There is incredible experience in that space and if you go back to their games against Leopards and Renaissance FC in the league, they have good players.”
