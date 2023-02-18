“And then Cotonsport reacted by bringing on Marie Mekong in and it was a good move because he added a little bit more intensity in their midfield. We struggled a little bit with their physicality but we will get better and we have to get better.
Sundowns coach Mokwena praises charges for winning physical battle in Cameroon
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was full of praise for his charges for standing their ground and winning the physical battle against Cotonsport in Cameroon on Friday.
The Brazilians earned a vital 3-1 away win over the Cameroonians in the Champions League group stages clash at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Friday night.
Impressive attacker Cassius Mailula scored a brace and Thapelo Morena netted the other goal while Cotonsport replied through Gouegoue Wassou as Sundowns made it two wins out of two.
“I thought in the first half we played according to instructions, everything went according to the plan and we got the three goals,” said Mokwena, who also admitted there is a lot of improving to do by his players as the tournament gains momentum.
“And then Cotonsport reacted by bringing on Marie Mekong in and it was a good move because he added a little bit more intensity in their midfield. We struggled a little bit with their physicality but we will get better and we have to get better.
“A lot of my players are playing for the first time in the Champions League.
“Mailula, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana and Marcelo Allende are playing for the first time in this tournament.
“This is important experience they are gaining but we will definitely get better, we managed to beat a very good and physical side with a lot of technicality.
“The quality of the players came to the fore and I am very proud of their effort and congratulations to the technical team, this is good three points and we will get better.”
Saleng inspires wasteful Pirates to narrow win over Maritzburg
Sundowns now turn their attention to a sterner test against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday as they look to get closer to ten points that will almost guarantee progression to the next round.
“We have to focus on recovery of the team and get the players ready for what is going to be a difficult game against Al Ahly in Egypt. This is a tough group, we still have to host Cotonsport in Pretoria but our focus is to get as close as possible to ten points.
“We will get ourselves mathematically in a position where we think of ourselves in the quarterfinal. And then we will set ourselves another objective which is to finish first.
“We have to move and it is four points more to the target and we will do that by respecting everybody and doing the best that we can to continue to improve as a team.”
