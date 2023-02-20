Kaizer Chiefs fans flooded social media with reactions to Kaizer Chiefs' 3-2 defeat by Golden Arrows, with the future of coach Arthur Zwane again in the spotlight.
Sifiso Hlanti put Amakhosi ahead in the eighth minute as Chiefs looked to grab a few early goals and set up shop ahead of the match against fierce rivals Orlando Pirates this coming weekend, but Golden Arrows drew one back just before halftime through Ntsako Makhubela.
Chiefs restored their lead minutes into the second half, only for Knox Mutizwa to draw Golden Arrows level 22 minutes later. Mutizwa popped up with the winner just 12 minutes before time.
Speaking after the match, Zwane said his side had thrown the game away.
“It was an easy game but look at the number of chances we created in the first half and look at how we conceded the goals. We were just flat. We were playing in patches,” he told SuperSport.
It dented Chiefs' chances of a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership, and frustrated fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the result.
While many put the blame on Zwane, others claimed the issues at the club were bigger than its coaches and claimed a total reset at Naturena was needed.
Rival fans also jumped into the conversation, calling for Zwane to stay.
‘Chiefs have bigger problems than Zwane’ — Fans react to defeat by Arrows
