Fadlu Davids hopes new Safa refs boss Victor Gomes will bring VAR to PSL
Image: Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids hopes the appointment of respected former referee Victor Gomes as chairperson of the National Referees Committee will help fast-track the introduction of video assistant referee (VAR) to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The appointment of Gomes, who retired after officiating at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November and December, was announced by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan on Friday.
There have been prolonged calls for VAR's introduction in the PSL to help minimise mistakes by match officials.
On being announced, Gomes said its introduction will be one of his top priorities.
Speaking after his side's 2-1 DStv Premiership loss to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday night, Davids pointed to the continual complaints PSL coaches make about referee’s mistakes.
“I always admire professionals who go to the highest possible level [in their fields] and he [Gomes] refereed at the World Cup,” Davids said.
“There are coaches who talk about the referees in every post-match press conference. We hope he [Gomes] is the first step towards getting VAR to the country.”
The PSL is counted among the top leagues in Africa and compares financially to smaller European leagues and other emerging outfits like Australia's A-League.
Davids believes there’s a need to maintain that by keeping up with the latest technologies that are aimed at bettering the game.
