Soccer

Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu’s body arrives home in Accra

20 February 2023 - 15:45 By Francis Kokoroko, Cooper Inveen and Christian Akorlie
The body of late Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, who died in the earthquake in Turkey, arrives at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.
The body of late Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, who died in the earthquake in Turkey, arrives at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

The body of Ghana winger Christian Atsu was flown home to Accra on Sunday evening, the day after he was found dead under a collapsed building in southern Turkey.

Atsu had been missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay in the February 6 earthquake. He was 31.

Draped in Ghana’s national flag, Atsu’s coffin was received at the capital’s Kotoka International Airport by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and a large military honour guard.

“We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more,” Bawumia told a crowd of mourners on the tarmac.

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian had opted to stay with the club after scoring the winning goal in a February 5 Super Lig match.

Relatives of late Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, who died in the earthquake in Turkey, wait at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, to receive his remains.
Relatives of late Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, who died in the earthquake in Turkey, wait at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, to receive his remains.
Image: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/Reuters

He joined Hatayspor in September last year after spells with English Premier League clubs Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

He also won 65 caps for Ghana and helped them reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife and children, the family, loved ones and the football community,” the Ghana Football Association said on Saturday. “May his soul rest in peace.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Türkiye clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down

Türkiye stepped up work to clear away rubble from collapsed buildings on Monday, as rescue work wound down two weeks after major earthquakes killed ...
News
5 hours ago

Heroes' welcome for K9 team returning from Turkiye earthquake rescue

Two K9 police handlers who helped rescue a 90-year-old woman trapped under rubble for eight days after the devastating earthquake in Turkiye were ...
News
1 day ago

Türkiye and Syria earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life

More than 46,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria and the toll is expected to soar, with some 345,000 ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Multichoice to take action against those 'stealing' PSL content Sport
  2. Welcome to Mzansi: Kolisi gifts Kevin Hart a Bok jersey on opening night of his ... Rugby
  3. Pitso Mosimane praises Pep Guardiola over apology, clears the air on Ramović ... Soccer
  4. CSA releases Mpitsang from selectors role Soccer
  5. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...