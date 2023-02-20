‘Next season Chiefs should be able to win everything’: ‘Itu’ Khune

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune says it won’t be too long before the current team win every trophy that is on offer, but supporters need to be more patient through the rebuilding phase.

Khune went as far as to say Amakhosi might achieve such as feat as early as next season.

Many Chiefs supporters appear to have lost faith in the reconstruction process led by coach Arthur Zwane as the club faces another barren season unless they win the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs have blown hot and cold and failed to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership title race. Zwane, who was the supporters’ favourites to replace coach Stuart Baxter at the end of last campaign, was booed by Amakhosi fans after their 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.