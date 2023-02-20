Soccer

Now the Proteas need to find their gears against Bangladesh

20 February 2023 - 13:24 By Amir Chetty
Sune Luus bats for South Africa watched by Australia wicketkeeper Beth Mooney during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 18 2023.
Sune Luus bats for South Africa watched by Australia wicketkeeper Beth Mooney during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 18 2023.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Proteas captain Sune Luus says the team will not dwell on their disappointing six-wicket defeat to powerhouses Australia as they focus on their must-win final group game and semifinal qualification for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Despite strong starts to their batting and bowling innings against the reigning world champions in Gqeberha on Saturday night, South Africa could not get the win that would have kept their World Cup destiny in their own hands.

But they were thrown a reprieve when New Zealand unexpectedly beat Sri Lanka on Sunday evening.

The Proteas, who have two points in group 1 and superior net run rate to the White Ferns, will go level on four with NZ and qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday.

After racing to 41 for no loss in the opening six overs, SA were pegged back by some disciplined Aussie bowling to reach a paltry 124/6 after Tasmin Brits top-scored for the hosts with 45 runs off 36 deliveries.

In reply, the Proteas shook the Aussie foundations by having them 40/3 in the seventh over before Tahlia McGrath notched a half-century, sharing 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Ash Gardner to lead them to a six-wicket win with 23 deliveries to spare.

“We still have a game to play on Tuesday and I think we’re much focused on that. It’s our last game, so I think we’re 100% going to leave everything on that field and give it our all,” Luus said.

She said the regular loss of wickets, some at crucial times in the contest, did not help South Africa's cause.

“I think that kind of broke the momentum for us, and we couldn’t really adjust after that and get to that big score we wanted to.

“I felt they bowled a lot of good lanes. They hit the wicket hard and even the spinners didn’t really give us much room or bowled it in the slots.

“It was some average batting and then some good bowling too, but good to see them and how they went about the innings.”

While commending her bowlers for the fast start in front of a boisterous St George’s Park crowd, Luus said it was a typical Aussie performance in terms of how they managed to dig themselves out of trouble.

“I guess that’s classic Australia. I think most teams can have them against the wall, then you have those stars coming in afterwards and getting that clinical performance.”

Proteas have World Cup semifinal spot in their hands

Can the Proteas women’s team avoid making the same mistake as their male counterparts when they get their chance to qualify for the semifinals of the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

On the atmosphere created by Gqeberha's famous cricket supporters and that the South Africans have experienced in Paarl and Cape Town, Luus the team has been was overwhelmed by the level of support.

“It was amazing. I think I said at the first match, it was one of the first times I really got emotional at the anthem. I think just to have all the support in SA at the moment, everywhere we go, it’s been absolutely phenomenal, and I’m hoping it continues whether we play World Cups or not.”

After their defeat to England on Saturday, India will look bounce back in their final group 2 clash against Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday (3pm).

After wins against Pakistan and West Indies to start their campaign, the Indians were pegged back by a spirited England who claimed a nail-biting 11-run victory.

Ireland, who have yet to register a win in the tournament and are bottom of the group with three defeats, will be hoping to end their tournament on a high by claiming victory over one of the tournament favourites.

Should England and India emerge victorious from their final matches against Pakistan and Ireland respectively, they will end one and two in the group.

However, if Pakistan manages to upset the English and West Indies, they could sneak through ahead of India on net run rate.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup challenge falters

Australia showed South Africa just how far behind the modern game they are with a street-smart performance in Gqeberha on Saturday that was stamped ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand’s thrashing of Sri Lanka keeps Proteas in World Cup

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 102 runs at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday night to ensure Group 1 at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will go down to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

England keep winning record in tact with World Cup win over India

A disciplined bowling performance by England ensured they kept their winning record intact with an 11-run victory over India in their Women’s T20 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Thrilling climax sees West Indies beat Pakistan

West Indies denied Pakistan in a low-scoring contest in Paarl, holding on in the final over to successfully defend 116 in their ICC T20 Women's World ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Proteas batting woes prove costly with semifinal hopes in jeopardy

The Proteas batting once again proved to be their Achilles heel at rowdy St. George’s Park on Saturday night, leaving their chances of qualifying for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas Women thrashed by Australia, leaving semifinal chances hanging by a thread

Defending Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia booked their place in the semifinals of the competition after a Tahlia McGrath half-century saw ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Multichoice to take action against those 'stealing' PSL content Sport
  2. Welcome to Mzansi: Kolisi gifts Kevin Hart a Bok jersey on opening night of his ... Rugby
  3. Pitso Mosimane praises Pep Guardiola over apology, clears the air on Ramović ... Soccer
  4. CSA releases Mpitsang from selectors role Soccer
  5. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...