Spurs call for action after 'reprehensible' online racist abuse of Son

Tottenham Hotspur have called on social media companies to take action after forward Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse during Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

South Korea captain Son, 30, scored Spurs' second goal four minutes after coming on as a substitute in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the club,” Tottenham said in a statement on Twitter.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”

In August, Chelsea banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely after Son was racially abused during their 2-2 draw with Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Antiracism group Kick It Out called this month on social media companies to introduce “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

Toney was targeted on Feb. 11 after his equaliser in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Arsenal was not ruled out by VAR for offside.

Reuters