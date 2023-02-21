“But now, since I’ve joined Kaizer Chiefs I had to change and support Chiefs, and I will die as a Kaizer Chiefs fan.
“At home, I have influenced my mother and siblings to switch to Chiefs but my father has refused to change.”
He added, jokingly: “Even now he threatens to beat us, he loves Pirates very much.”
Shabalala is among a host of former academy players being pressed into action by Zwane, a former Amakhosi under-18 and reserve team coach, as the one-time Chiefs winger seeks to rebuild the team after seven seasons without a trophy.
“I’ve been coached by coach Arthur since I was 18 — when I joined Chiefs he was the coach who promoted me to the MDC [reserve side],” Shabalala said.
“I know him well and know what he wants from me. So it’s not that difficult for me [playing under him] and you can see in the way I’m playing I’ve been doing well and I’m enjoying myself.”
Fifth-placed Chiefs are coming off a 3-2 league defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane on Sunday. Amakhosi have won two, lost four and drawn one of their last seven matches in all competitions.
Pirates are in the stronger form having won five of their last six games.
Mduduzi Shabalala grew up supporting Pirates but ‘will die a Kaizer Chiefs fan’
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
